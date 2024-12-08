South LA holds tree-lighting ceremony to honor memory of children who were murder victims

Child murder victims were honored on Sunday with a tree-lighting ceremony in South Los Angeles, designed as an "evening of healing and reflection."

The ceremony, which began at 5 p.m. outside of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's South Los Angeles Station, was conducted by the Justice for Murdered Children organization.

"During the ceremony, families will have the opportunity to hang personalized ornaments on a beautifully lit tree as a tribute to their loved ones," JFMC's statement on the event said.

The event also featured Christmas caroling and some food and beverage options like hot chocolate and cookies in order to "foster a warm and supportive atmosphere."

LaWanda Hawkins, one of the founders of the organization, explained the symbology behind the tree.

"This tree is a symbol of remembrance and unity. By coming together, we honor the memories of those we've lost while strengthening our bonds as a community," she said.

She helped found the organization in 1996 after her son Reginald was murdered, the JFMC website said.