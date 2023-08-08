South L.A. group to offer free backpacks loaded with school supplies

Back-to-school supplies can be costly, especially for those already struggling financially.

Every year, the South Los Angeles community group Mothers In Action runs a program to give away a thousand backpacks filled with school supplies for kids in underserved neighborhoods.

Courtney Bailey, an aspiring author, is the mother of five children. In years past, back-to-school season has been a stressful time for her.

"Children like to compete, they like to be in fashion, they have trends, and sometimes it's hard to keep up with trends financially," said Bailey.

Several years ago, Bailey got assistance from Tracy Mitchell, the president of the South L.A. community group Mothers In Action. For the past 25 years, Mitchell has been hosting a backpack giveaway, making sure every local student has what they need to start the school year off right.

"There's so much stuff here, I'm just amazed. Every year, she always seems to bring and go above and beyond for the community," said Bailey.

Tracy Mitchell says the prices of school supplies have gone up this year, so she's partnering with a number of businesses and organizations in South L.A. to make sure she'll have enough to fill backpacks for a thousand children.

"It means everything, because they are our future," said Mitchell. "We have to be the village that it takes to raise our children and take care of our families."

Volunteers, some of whom have been helped by Mothers In Action in the past, are busy getting everything ready for the giveaway, which takes place on August 12 in Exposition Park. They say no parent should feel ashamed about needing a little help getting their kids ready for another school year.

"You really can't do it by yourself," said one parent. "The more help that you can get with organizations like this, it's just phenomenal. Because being a parent is one of the most challenging things you can do."

The drive-through event will be held on Saturday, August 12, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Exposition Park Green Lot, located at 3998 Hoover Street in South Los Angeles.

To receive the fully loaded backpack and other free items, attendees are required to pre-register by calling (323) 290-0456, or email mothersinactioninc@aol.com, according to the Los Angeles Sentinel. The email should contain the parent's full name and contact number and the first name, age and gender of each child. All children must be present in the vehicle to receive a fully loaded backpack.