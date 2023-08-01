Watch CBS News
Local News

SoFi Stadium to hold pre-concert merchandise sales for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

SoFi Stadium is opening up a pop-up store for those hoping to grab some Taylor Swift merchandise before her stay in Los Angeles even starts.

The pre-concert merch stand will be at Lake Park, right next to SoFi. It'll open the day before her first performance, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shoppers can park in the lots near Century and Yukon Avenue beginning at 8 a.m. There is no overnight parking allowed at the stadium ground. 

Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium
Taylor Swift performs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on July 28, 2023. Chris Tuite

The tour will host another pre-concert merch stand in between her first and second set of shows, at the same exact times and places. 

On the days of the performances, exterior merchandise stands at SoFi will open at 12 p.m. with more stores inside the stadium. 

The pre-event merchandise sales have attracted thousands of fans that have waited an hour to get their hands on some Swifty swag.

The Eras Tour has grossed more than $300 million so far according to PollStar, a trade publication for the live music industry. More than 1.1 million tickets have been sold at an average price of $253.

Swift's presence has boosted local economies with Chicago's tourism and conventions bureau saying it set a record for occupied hotel rooms, partially because of the artist's three sold-out nights at Solider Field.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.