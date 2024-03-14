Watch CBS News
Local News

Shohei Ohtani reveals his wife, a Japanese basketball player, in a social media post

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Shohei Ohtani's wife is revealed
Shohei Ohtani's wife is revealed 00:24

When Dodger's superstar Shohei Ohtani announced last month that he was married, he didn't reveal the name of his new bride. Thanks to social media, that mystery has now been solved.  

Thursday in an Instagram story, Ohtani posted a photo, where he is standing next to Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka.

In the photo, Ohtani was also with fellow Dodger Yoshinobu Yamamoto and two of the team's interpreters.  

shohei-ohtanis-wife.jpg
In a Thursday Instagram story, Shohei Ohtani stands next to Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka. KCALNews

The Los Angeles Dodgers also posted a photo of the couple on X, saying "Wheels up to Seoul."

In a February Instagram post, Ohtani revealed that he was married, but he didn't share the name of his wife. 

"Not only have I begun a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have (begun) a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," Ohtani posted on Instagram.

Mamiko Tanaka is an athlete in her own right. She played for the Women's Japan Basketball League's Fujitsu Red Wave before retiring last year.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 11:51 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.