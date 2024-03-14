Shohei Ohtani reveals his wife, a Japanese basketball player, in a social media post

When Dodger's superstar Shohei Ohtani announced last month that he was married, he didn't reveal the name of his new bride. Thanks to social media, that mystery has now been solved.

Thursday in an Instagram story, Ohtani posted a photo, where he is standing next to Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka.

In the photo, Ohtani was also with fellow Dodger Yoshinobu Yamamoto and two of the team's interpreters.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also posted a photo of the couple on X, saying "Wheels up to Seoul."

Wheels up to Seoul. pic.twitter.com/NgeQYiwgS2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 14, 2024

In a February Instagram post, Ohtani revealed that he was married, but he didn't share the name of his wife.

"Not only have I begun a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have (begun) a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," Ohtani posted on Instagram.

Mamiko Tanaka is an athlete in her own right. She played for the Women's Japan Basketball League's Fujitsu Red Wave before retiring last year.