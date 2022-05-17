Mike Feuer drops out of LA mayoral race

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer dropped out of the L.A. mayoral race Tuesday and endorsed U.S. Rep. Karen Bass for the post.

Feuer made the announcement at a Bass campaign event in Encino, where he formally endorsed her campaign.

"I've done a lot of soul- searching and I need to do what is best for our city," Feuer said, regarding his low poll numbers. "That means stepping aside and supporting an exceptional candidate who can win, who must win, because the stakes for Los Angeles could hardly be higher."

"I'm proud to stand here with my longtime friend, colleague and partner to endorse, in the strongest possible terms, Karen Bass for mayor of L.A. Karen is a great listener, treats everyone with respect, has values and is less focused on who gets the credit than about accomplishing big things."

Angelenos have already been sent their ballots from the L.A. County Clerk, and voting ends for the election on June 7.

Last week, L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino ended his run for mayor and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Caruso and Bass are the two front runners in the race, according to recent polls.

Bass' team released the results Thursday of a poll commissioned by her campaign that had her leading the race with 30% of likely voters and Caruso coming in at 28%. That poll, which was conducted by EVITARUS, put Buscaino at 2% and Feuer at 3%. More than a quarter of likely voters were undecided.

The primary ballot -- sent out before Buscaino and Feuer ended their campaigns -- includes Buscaino, Feuer, Caruso, Bass, Councilman Kevin de León, activist Gina Viola, real estate agent Mel Wilson, business executive Craig Greiwe, social justice advocate Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, lawyer Andrew Kim, entrepreneur Ramit Varma and business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson.

All are vying to replace L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has served as mayor since 2013, but cannot run again due to term limits. Last summer, President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India. However, his nomination has not been confirmed by the Senate due to sexual misconduct allegations against one of his former aides.