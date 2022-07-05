Watch CBS News
Smash-and-grab robbers hit jewelry store in Fontana

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

On Sunday, police in Fontana responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Lupita's Jewelers, located inside Cardenas Market at 16721 Valley Blvd. 

According to the Fontana Police Department, two Black males, wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing, used hammers to break a display case at the jewelry store and steal an unknown amount of merchandise. 

The incident lasted less than a minute before the suspects then fled the market and got into a waiting vehicle outside that sped off. 

A description of the getaway vehicle was not available. Both suspects are still at-large. 

fontana-smash-and-grab.png
Two suspects, seen here, inside Cardenas Market in Fontana, used hammers to break display cases at Lupita's Jewelers and steal an unknown amount of merchandise. 
First published on July 4, 2022 / 5:34 PM

