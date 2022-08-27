Smash and grab burglars hit jewelry store in West Covina

Three masked burglars burglarized a jewelry store in West Covina on Friday in the latest smash and grab robbery.

It's unclear how much jewelry the robbers made off with after smashing through the glass but the robbery took place Friday evening at the Kevin Jewelers store at the Plaza West Covina Mall that is located right off the 10 Freeway.

Los Angeles has seen a handful of smash and grab robberies recently, including a ransack that took place at a Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven this month.

By the time Sky9 got to the scene, West Covina PD officers had already left the scene and it was business as usual, according to CBSLA Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw.