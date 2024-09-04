Small brush fires burn along the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Small brush fires burn along the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Small brush fires burn along the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Crews worked to put out three separate brush fires along the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita early Wednesday afternoon. Northbound lanes of the freeway were affected at Newhall Avenue, Placerita Canyon, and Soledad Canyon roads.

Firefighters from Los Angeles city and county and Angeles National Forest held the fires to about 10 acres total, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

A sigalert was issued around 11:20 a.m. for the 14 Freeway at Newhall Avenue, where two lanes are closed in addition to the Newhall Avenue onramp. The sigalert will be in effect for up to six hours, until 5:30 p.m.

Temperatures in the area topped 100 degrees Wednesday.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN SANTA CLARITA: NB SR-14 AT NEWHALL AVENUE, THE #3 AND #4 LANES IN ADDITION TO NEWHALL AVENUE ONRAMP TO NB SR-14 WILL BE CLOSED FOR APPROXIMATELY 6 HOURS DUE TO A FIRE@CHP_Newhall @CHPsouthern — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) September 4, 2024