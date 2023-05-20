Six El Sereno street gang members arrested on weapons, narcotics charges

Authorities on Friday announced that they had taken six suspected gang members or associates of an El Sereno street gang into custody for a number of charges.

The investigation, which took place over the course of a year utilizing undercover personnel, resulted in the arrests as well as seizure of 11 pounds of methamphetamine and 47 firearms — several of which are reportedly "ghost guns" and "cop killer" handguns.

An indictment unsealed by a Los Angeles federal jury on Friday lists seven defendants, including one who is still being sought by authorities.

They have been charged with:

methamphetamine trafficking,

conspiring to illegally deal firearms,

firearms trafficking.

"Drug trafficking and the illegal distribution of high-powered weapons brings an unacceptable level of danger to our communities," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada in a statement. "The action today is our office's second significant sweep related to gang activity this week and it signals that we are taking concrete steps to deal with violent crime across the region. We will continue to work with our federal and local partners to address violent crime and allow our community to take back their neighborhoods from violent gangs."

The indictment lists 40-year-old East Los Angeles resident Ernesto Echeverria as the lead defendant in the case. Echeverria, who is also known as "Gordo" and "Bad Boy" is reportedly involved in all of the transactions that are listed in the indictment, normally as the person participating in the drug and gun deals, but also sometimes linking other buyers with suppliers.

He conducted nearly two dozen transactions and sold or brokered more than 45 firearms between June 2022 and May 2. Some of the weapons included were short-barreled rifles, ghost guns that had no serial numbers and various other handguns. Those included FN five-sevens, which are nicknamed "cop killers" because the rounds are capable of penetrating most types of body armor worn by law enforcement.

He also was reportedly part of 10 different methamphetamine transactions, each of which resulted in up to 2.8 pounds of the drug being sold.

The indictment says that on several transactions, Echeverria was assisted by Oscar Barrientos, another 40-year-old East L.A. resident. Barrientos, who is also known as "Chato" is one of five defendants listed that illegally possessed firearms after being convicted on different felony offenses.

Along with Echevarria and Barrientos, the indictment lists charges against:

Fernando M. Martinez III, also known as "Lil Sharky" and "Sharky," 19, of East Los Angeles,

Michael A. Murillo, 29, of Montebello,

Adam W. Garcia, also known as "Oso," 43, of East Los Angeles,

Arnold R. Salas, also known as "Guerro," 50 of West Covina,

and Daniel Carrillo, 30, of Long Beach.

Carrillo is still being sought by authorities.

On Thursday, federal authorities also announced a dozen arrests related to a pair of street gangs located in the Harbor area of Los Angeles.