Singer Shifty Shellshock dies at age 49

Singer Shifty Shellshock, lead singer and co-founder of the band Crazy Town, has died at the age of 49.

Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died at a home in Los Angeles County on Monday, June 24, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Musician Shifty Shellshock attends the premiere of Syfy's "Dead 7" at Harmony Gold on April 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Paul Archuleta

The cause of his death was unknown.

His band Crazy Town gained fame in the 2000s when their single "Butterfly" topped the charts. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2001 and was on their debut album "The Gift of Game."