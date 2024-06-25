Singer Shifty Shellshock dies at age 49
Singer Shifty Shellshock, lead singer and co-founder of the band Crazy Town, has died at the age of 49.
Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died at a home in Los Angeles County on Monday, June 24, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.
The cause of his death was unknown.
His band Crazy Town gained fame in the 2000s when their single "Butterfly" topped the charts. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2001 and was on their debut album "The Gift of Game."