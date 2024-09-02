4 people shot and killed on Chicago-area Blue Line train, suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed in a mass shooting on a train in Forest Park Blue on Monday morning.

According to Forest Park police, the four victims were shot on a westbound train at 711 Desplaines Ave. shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Police said three victims were found dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

CTA security and Forest Park Police located the offender using surveillance video. The suspect was located on a CTA Pink Line Train and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered.

Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Forest Park and Austin. Shuttle buses will be available and CTA trains will operate between O'Hare and Austin.

This is a developing story.