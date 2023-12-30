Shooting leaves woman dead in unincorporated part of Los Angeles

A woman was found shot to death in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The shooting, which was first reported just before 6 a.m., happened near W. 120th Street and Raymond Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is not yet known.

Investigators did not provide any further information on a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.

The incident comes just hours after another woman was fatally shot in unincorporated Inglewood late Friday evening. There is no noted connection between the two deadly shootings.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.