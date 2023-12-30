Watch CBS News
Woman fatally shot in Inglewood

A woman was found fatally shot in an unincorporated part of Inglewood late Friday evening. 

The shooting happened just before 11:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of 107th Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died. 

Her identity has not yet been released. 

There was no information on a possible gunman or motive in the incident. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

December 30, 2023

