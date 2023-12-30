Woman fatally shot in Inglewood
A woman was found fatally shot in an unincorporated part of Inglewood late Friday evening.
The shooting happened just before 11:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of 107th Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies arrived to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Her identity has not yet been released.
There was no information on a possible gunman or motive in the incident.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.
