Shooter who opened fire on 710 Freeway in South Gate still at large

A driver on the 710 Freeway shot multiple times at another person traveling along the highway in the South Gate area Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The shooter was inside a black SUV traveling behind a beige Chevrolet Silverado when they opened fire on the Silverado, CHP's East LA station said in a news release. Officers received a call at about 5 a.m. about shots fired along a stretch of the southbound freeway, just south of Firestone Boulevard, officials said.

Officers investigate the scene of a shooting reported on the 710 Freeway in South Gate. KCAL News

The shooter drove away and sped down the freeway while officers later found the victim at a home in South Gate, CHP said.

The victim had exited the freeway and waited for officers to respond. When officers arrived, they found two bullet rounds in the victim's vehicle, according to CHP.

No one was injured in the shooting.

As law enforcement investigated the scene, CHP shut down the freeway around 6:30 a.m. before reopening all lanes at 9 a.m.

Aerial footage shot at 6:15 a.m. shows traffic jammed up along the 710 as a few patrol vehicles sit in the middle of the highway.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer I. Cervantes, or the Public Information Officer, Officer M. Lizarraga, at 323-980-4600. After business hours, they can reach the agency's Los Angeles Communications Center at 323-259-3200.