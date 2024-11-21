Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani named National League MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has been named the National League's Most Valuable Player, after becoming the first player in Major League Baseball to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

The MLB made the announcement Thursday afternoon, making the already record-setting Dodgers designated hitter an MVP in both leagues.

Ohtani joins the late Hall of Fame outfielder Frank Robinson, who won the award in 1961 and 1966, as the second player to win the MVP award in both leagues.

The Japanese sensation is the first full-time designated hitter to win and the first to do it in back-to-back years. Before joining the Dodgers, Ohtani won his first two MVP awards following the 2021 and 2023 seasons with the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a double in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 25, 2024. / Getty Images

The Dodgers slugger hit 50 home runs and stole 50 bases during a Sept. 19 game against the Miami Marlins. The historic 50-50 ball Ohtani smashed into Miami's LoanDepot Park's left field, and sold for nearly $4.4 million at auction in September.

Overall, Ohtani hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases, both highs for his seven-season MLB career, helping the Dodgers to baseball's best record.

In his first season with the Boys in Blue, Ohtani posted career bests in batting average (.310), RBIs (130) and hits (197). He led the MLB in runs (134), total bases (411) and extra-base hits (99).

He also set the career record for most MLB home runs hit by a player born in Japan, surpassing Hideki Matsui's 175 home runs in April. He finished the season with 225 career homers.

Earlier this month, Ohtani was the recipient of the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the fourth consecutive season, the National League's Hank Aaron Award as the league's top hitter and a Louisville Slugger Award, given to the best hitter at each position in each league. The MLB also named Ohtani to the 2024 All-MLB 1st Team.

Thursday's award comes a month after the Dodgers bested the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte are the other finalists.