Sherman Oaks arsonist arrested for allegedly starting a series of fires in 1 day

A serial arsonist who allegedly lit eight fires in the Sherman Oaks area in one day has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On October 20, around 10:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a series of vehicle, structure, and trash fires in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Moorpark Street.

An investigation identified a Van Nuys man in his 40s responsible for the fires.

On Dec. 18, 42-year-old Ricardo Villanueva was detained for an unrelated traffic violation by Van Nuys police officers, and Villanueva was recognized by the officers from a wanted flyer from Major Crimes Division Detectives.

Villanueva was arrested for arson of a structure and arson of personal property.

The October fires involved a green Jeep Cherokee, a tan Chevy pickup, a black Infinite sedan, a blue Hyundai sedan and a black Audi sedan, all along Moorpark Street. Then, moving on to Ventura Boulevard, the suspect is believed to have started a mattress/ structure fire, and two dumpster fires, according to a map provided by LAPD.

The suspect also allegedly started a trash fire on Ventura Boulevard on Oct.19, and on an unspecified date, he was caught on surveillance video allegedly starting a trash can fire on Hartsook Street.