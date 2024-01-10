Watch CBS News
Search effort underway after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe

By Cecilio Padilla

Avalanche confirmed at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY – Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search after an avalanche occurred at Palisades Tahoe on Wednesday, resort officials said.

In a statement from the resort, officials confirmed that the avalanche happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Palisades side above the GS gully area of KT-22. 

gs-cliffs-map-palisades-tahoe.png
The area where the avalanche occurred, according to Palisades Tahoe.  palidadestahoe.com

The Placer County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that they were responding to reports of an avalanche at the resort.

According to the resort's website, all lifts at Palisades and Alpine are now closed for the day.

It's unclear, at this point in the investigation, if there have been any injuries.

Avalanches are a known danger in the Tahoe region, with the Sierra Avalanche Center publishing daily danger forecasts. Wednesday's avalanche danger rating was "considerable" for all levels the center tracks. 

Back in 2020, an avalanche at Alpine Meadows killed one skier.

Palisades Tahoe, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, is one of the region's most popular ski resorts. It was renamed in 2021 after a push by Native American groups over the derogatory history of the original name. 

Updates to follow. 

First published on January 10, 2024 / 11:01 AM PST

