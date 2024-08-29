Shake Shack closing 5 Southern California locations, citing underperformance

The burger chain Shake Shack is closing five locations in Southern California following a company announcement that a "small group" of closures will happen by the end of September.

Nine restaurants are set to close across three states, including five in Southern California and another Northern California location.

Shake Shack executives said various factors, including underperformance, led to the decision to close a handful of locations while opening more Shack locations is planned.

"Shake Shack is in a period of considerable growth with a plan to open 40 new company-owned Shacks and 40 more licensed Shacks this year," said Shake Shack CEO, Rob Lynch.

"We remain focused on supporting our team members through this transition and look forward to continuing our growth, opening many more locations across the country."

Two locations will close in Texas and one in Ohio with the California closures happening in Culver City, Bunker Hill, Koreatown, Silverlake, Westfield Topanga, and up north in Oakland.

Shake Shack opened its original location in New York City in 2004 and has expanded to over 510 locations, including 330 across 33 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 180 international locations.

Torrance welcomed California's first Shake Shack drive-thru this month, the brand's 36th drive-thru operation in the nation.

Complete closure list:

Oakland, California

Bunker Hill, California

Downtown Culver City, California

Koreatown, California

Silverlake, California

Westfield Topanga, California

Polaris, Ohio

Houston Galleria, Texas

Montrose, Texas