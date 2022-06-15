Several vehicles damaged in South LA carport fire

An early morning blaze in South Los Angeles left several vehicles damaged after they were overcome by flames.

Crews with both Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of the large fire, which had overcome at least three vehicles, just after 5 a.m.

They were able to control the flames before they could spread to nearby residences in the area located on 94th Street and Central Avenue.

It took crews less than 30 minutes to contain the situation.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.