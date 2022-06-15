Watch CBS News
Local News

Several vehicles damaged in South LA carport fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An early morning blaze in South Los Angeles left several vehicles damaged after they were overcome by flames. 

Crews with both Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of the large fire, which had overcome at least three vehicles, just after 5 a.m. 

They were able to control the flames before they could spread to nearby residences in the area located on 94th Street and Central Avenue. 

It took crews less than 30 minutes to contain the situation.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 5:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.