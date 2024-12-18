Several people injured after Metro bus crashes into parked big rig in El Monte

8 people injured after Metro bus crashes in parked big rig in El Monte

Several people were injured after a Metro bus crashed into a big rig in El Monte Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a crash involving a Metro bus and a big rig at Rosemead Boulevard and Klingerman Street at 6:05 a.m.

Several people were injured after a Metro bus crashed into a parked big rig in El Monte. A passenger on the bus suffered a heart attack. KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the bus driver collided with the parked big rig loaded with plywood.

The LACFD told CBS News Los Angeles at least 11 people were injured, including the bus driver. One person suffered a heart attack, but their condition is unknown.

Southbound Rosemead is closed near Klingerman. Authorities are hoping to have the road open in about an hour.