Security is heightened at Redondo Union High School as the campus reopens after 2 weapons arrests

Redondo Union High School reopened Thursday after being closed Wednesday in response to two consecutive days of students bringing loaded guns to school.

The high school has adopted extra security measures with three entry and exit points to the campus and metal detectors at each point.

Two 10th-grade students, both 15 years old, were arrested Monday and Tuesday in separate incidents where both students brought weapons to the campus.

On Monday, police responded to the campus around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a student in possession of a firearm, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

"In coordination with school officials, (the) investigation resulted in the immediate detention of a 15-year-old, 10th-grade student and the recovery of a loaded firearm in their possession," police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, police responded again to RUHS around 9:25 a.m. for a report of another armed student. Police said the student ran away from school staff, prompting a campus lockdown.

The student was later detained by staff and two RBPD officers who were already stationed on the campus in response to Monday's arrest.

During an online presentation for parents Wednesday morning, RBPD Lt. Cory King said the investigation was continuing into how and why the students had the weapons on campus. He said neither student is a documented gang member.

"We are still actively investigating what these students' intents were with possessing these weapons," King said.

He added: "There was no evidence of a planned school shooting or specific hit list or act of violence threatening a specific individual at this time."

Both students were detained on suspicion of juvenile possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm.

Police say they have not found any evidence of a specific or coordinated plan for violence at the school

"The investigation concerning any indication that this incident may be related to the arrest the previous day, the source of the firearm, and other matters related to this incident are part of an ongoing investigation by the Redondo Beach Police Department," according to a joint statement from police and the school district.

The district said aside from metal detectors and bag/backpack searches, there will also be increased police patrols at RUHS and all other Redondo campuses, and the district has also contracted with a private security firm for additional support.

All extra security measures are to remain in place through Dec. 15, which is the beginning of the district's winter break.

In a letter to parents, the district said these incidents are a community issue, as everyone needs to work together to ensure student safety.

"We are going to need to work together to solve the issue of access to guns … Having a dialogue about how we effectively monitor social media, continue to report concerns in a timely manner, and intervene when students appear to be in distress is something we all must do -- all of us, parents, staff, and students. We will continue this conversation and I hope it can be a productive one, as this is a community issue."