Security footage shows more than a dozen burglars swarming Corona camera store

Authorities are investigating a burglary involving more than a dozen suspects in Corona back in April.

Wild security footage from inside of Mac Star Cameras & Electronics, located on 4300 Green River Road, shows a car ramming through the store's exterior back on April 17.

As soon as the car crashes through, 13 suspects can be seen flooding the store before ransacking shelves and making off with nearly $65,000 worth of product in just three minutes, according to Corona Police Department.

"A lot of the items that they took were for professional photographers," said Melissa Delgado, the store manager.

Police say that this is not the first time the location has been hit, but did not have an exact number on how many repeat instances have occurred. Store owners say that they've been targeted on seven separate occasions.

No arrests have been made in any of the previous burglaries.

The vehicle used to smash into the building was recovered by police the next day. They're still awaiting analysis on several pieces of evidence found inside the car. Investigators were in contact with the registered owner to determine if the car had been stolen at the time of the burglary.

An ID and a cellphone were also found inside of the business, according to police.

As the investigation continues, detectives are also working to determine if the incident is related to a similar series of burglaries that occurred in Burbank earlier this week, where more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. Investigators say that due to the similar modus operandi, they are working with other law enforcement to identify possible similarities.