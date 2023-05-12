Burglars steal $70,000 worth of merchandise in pair of overnight break-ins

Burbank police searching for gang of thieves that broke into two businesses

The Burbank Police Department is trying to track down a group of burglars that broke into a pair of businesses.

While the two burglaries happened about two miles away from each other, and on two separate days, police believe they may be connected. The latest break-in occurred at about 1:45 .m. on the 3500 block of West Magnolia Boulevard. The thieves rammed a dark-colored pickup truck to break through the shoe store's security gate and made off with about $70,000 worth of merchandise.

"We carry very special items, so one item could be worth $2,000-$5,000," said owner Miki Guerra.

Despite the loss, Guerra opted to look at the brighter side.

"There's bigger problems in the world," said Guerra. "As long as nobody's hurt, we're all healthy — everything can pretty much be replaced."

The crew struck once before just a day ago in the 1400 block of North Victory Boulevard. According to authorities, the break-in happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The group of over a dozen suspects pried open the doors of F22 Studios. Then, they broke through some drywall and forced their way inside.

According to the owner, the crew bolted out of the studio after hearing an alarm.