Search warrant served on Monterey Park mass shooter's home, suspect claimed poisoning

A search warrant was served at the residence of the suspected mass shooter in Monterey Park who killed 11 people and left nine others wounded, investigators confirmed Monday.

Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

The search warrant was served in the 5000 block of W. Florida Avenue in Hemet, according to officers. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department executed the warrant.

Police said that Tran visited the Hemet Police Department on January 7 and 9, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago.

Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never came back, police added.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's shooting who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11 Monday.

Another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.

At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Monterey Park police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, a city about eight miles east of Los Angeles.

Then the suspect went to the city of Alhambra, about two miles away, and entered Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, a similar dancehall. At least one person, a family member of the studio's owners, confronted the suspect, got into a physical struggle with him. He was able to take away the suspect's gun before the suspect fled the scene.

Sunday, around 11 a.m., Torrance police and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies surrounded a white van described as a vehicle of interest at Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards near Del Amo Mall, about 30 miles south of Monterey Park. At about 12:40 p.m., a SWAT team swarmed the vehicle and searched the interior.

The sheriff's department said the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van. Detectives found evidence in the van, including a gun, linking him to both locations. No further suspects were sought.