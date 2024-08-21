Police search for South LA shooting suspect on bike

A man was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Police Department was looking for the shooter.

It happened around 4:21 p.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and San Pedro Street in South LA, just north of the 10 Freeway. LAPD said the shooter got away on a bike and is currently at large.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were on the scene to assist. The condition of the victim is not known.

The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)