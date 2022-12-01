Search continues for man who fatally stabbed homeless veteran at Los Angeles City College

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a man who they believe fatally stabbed a homeless veteran on the Los Angeles City College Campus back in early November.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The initial incident occurred on Nov. 7 at around 2 p.m., when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a parking garage on campus after learning that a person was suffering from several stab wounds to the upper body. He was under a staircase in the garage when he was attacked.

The victim, who has been identified as Delbert Ray Collett, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene. Collett was a U.S. Army Veteran and attended classes at the college back in 2014. He previously lived in Alaska, Oklahoma and Montana.

After nearly a month of searching, deputies are now asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the suspect, described as a male who stands about 5'7" tall and weighs around 160 pounds, wearing a black shirt, black jacket, white shorts and blue shoes on the day of the crime.

"Dark complected with curly hair, possibly transient and wearing a mask," said LASD Lieutenant Patricia Thomas during a press conference on Wednesday.

LACC campus was locked down for several hours as a result of the attack.

Additionally, LASD deputies are hoping to be put in contact with family members of Collett's.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact deputies at (323) 890-5500.