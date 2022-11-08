Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles City College placed on lockdown due to stabbing investigation

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing on the LA City College campus.

As a result, all classes and offices were placed on lockdown as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigated. 

Deputies are searching for a suspect who is believed to be a Black male standing 5'7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jacket with white shorts and blue shoes. 

Students on campus have been urged to shelter in place, while those off campus have been told to stay away. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD at (323) 953-4005. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.