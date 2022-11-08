Los Angeles City College placed on lockdown due to stabbing investigation
Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing on the LA City College campus.
As a result, all classes and offices were placed on lockdown as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigated.
Deputies are searching for a suspect who is believed to be a Black male standing 5'7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jacket with white shorts and blue shoes.
Students on campus have been urged to shelter in place, while those off campus have been told to stay away.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD at (323) 953-4005.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.