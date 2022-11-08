Los Angeles City College placed on lockdown due to stabbing investigation

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing on the LA City College campus.

As a result, all classes and offices were placed on lockdown as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigated.

CAMPUS EMERGENCY. STABBING INCIDENT. SHELTER IN PLACE. Sheriffs are looking for African American Male, approx 5”07” 160 lbs, black shirt, white shorts, black jacket, and blue shoes. If you have seen anyone fitting this description please notify the Sheriffs at 323-953-4005. — LA City College (@LACityCollege) November 7, 2022

Deputies are searching for a suspect who is believed to be a Black male standing 5'7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jacket with white shorts and blue shoes.

Students on campus have been urged to shelter in place, while those off campus have been told to stay away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD at (323) 953-4005.