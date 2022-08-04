Search continues for gunman wanted in connection with Panorama City shooting that left one dead, three wounded

Gunman wanted for killing one, wounding three in Panorama City still at large

Authorities continued their search for the gunman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Panorama City on Wednesday.

The initial scene unfolded on Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue, near the Sepulveda Recreation Center at around 2:30 p.m., where a three-car collision had just taken place.

As the involved parties exchanged information in the area, they were approached by an unknown gunman who opened fire on the group, striking four.

One of the victims, now identified as 37-year old Sylmar resident Jonathan Santillano, was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were wounded, two of which were taken to the hospital for treatment. As of Thursday, one of the victims remained in unknown condition while the other was said to be stable. The fourth victim was treated for gunshot wounds at the scene.

Following the shooting, the suspect was said to have initially fled from the scene in what Los Angeles Police Department officers called a "newer BMW," though they have rescinded that statement.

There was no additional information available on the suspect.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has more information on the shooting was asked to contact Detective Steve Castro of LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 324-1975.