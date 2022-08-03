1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Panorama City

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Panorama Cityget the free app
One man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Panorama City Wednesday, and police were still looking for the alleged gunman, who was last seen driving a BMW M2.
Los Angeles Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue at 2:27 p.m.
Investigators determined that three vehicles were involved in an accident. While the men were exchanging information, another man walked over to the group and began shooting, police said.
The shooter then fled the area in an unknown direction.
Jonathan Santillano, 37 of Sylmar, died at the scene.
Two other men, one in stable condition and the other in unknown condition were transported to the hospital. The third man was treated for his injuries at the scene.
Police did not have a suspect description.
Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to call Det. Steve Castro of LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-324-1975. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
