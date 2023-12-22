Santa flies by helicopter to Catalina Island with a load of toys

It's a known fact that Santa arrives on a sleigh, but by helicopter?

Santa arrives on Catalina Island early, passing out toys collected by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Youth Foundation Los Angeles County Sheriff Avalon Station

Well it happened Friday morning for the children of Catalina Island as Santa piloted his own chopper, flying in with his elves and a load of toys.

This is the third year the Los Angeles County Sheriff Avalon Station has partnered with Maverick Helicopters to get toys to families in need on the island.

Three helicopters filled with 225 toys and 120 blankets collected by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Youth Foundation landed at the Pebbly Beach helipad, where kids were anxiously waiting to see Santa.

The helicopter company donates the flights and crew, dressed as Santa and elves, for the toy drive event.

Toys will also be delivered at a Friday evening event at Avalon Community Church.