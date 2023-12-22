Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa flies by helicopter to Catalina Island with a load of toys

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

It's a known fact that Santa arrives on a sleigh, but by helicopter?

santa-in-catalina.jpg
Santa arrives on Catalina Island early, passing out toys collected by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Youth Foundation Los Angeles County Sheriff Avalon Station

Well it happened Friday morning for the children of Catalina Island as Santa piloted his own chopper, flying in with his elves and a load of toys.

This is the third year the Los Angeles County Sheriff Avalon Station has partnered with Maverick Helicopters to get toys to families in need on the island.   

Three helicopters filled with 225 toys and 120 blankets collected by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Youth Foundation landed at the Pebbly Beach helipad, where kids were anxiously waiting to see Santa.

The helicopter company donates the flights and crew, dressed as Santa and elves, for the toy drive event.

Toys will also be delivered at a Friday evening event at Avalon Community Church. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 2:58 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.