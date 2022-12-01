Watch CBS News
Santa Ana teacher's aide arrested for showing lewd image to three underage females

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities arrested a Santa Ana-based teacher's aide on Tuesday after he allegedly showed a lewd photo to three underage female students. 

Marvin Elias, 21. Santa Ana Police Department

Marvin Elias, 21, was sitting in his vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, near 1400 South Rene Drive on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. when he called out to three juveniles walking by. 

"When the victims approached, Elias showed them his cell phone depicting a lewd photograph," Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release. "The victims immediately left the area and reported the incident to the police."

While investigating, it was determined that Elias was a teacher's aide at McFadden Intermediate School. He has worked at the school since May 2022. 

He was arrested and booked for depicting harmful matter to a minor and for child annoyance related charges. His bail was set at $20,000.

Due to the nature of the incident, detectives believe that there may be additional victims. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Detective Jorge Garcia at (714) 245-8732.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

