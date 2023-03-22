San Pedro shooting suspect wounded by his own gun: LAPD

A suspect wanted in a beach shooting in San Pedro was arrested days after the shooting, and police say he was one of the people who was shot.

Five people were shot in an altercation at Royal Palms Beach at 1800 W. Paseo Del Mar at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Three were hospitalized in stable condition, and a fourth remained in critical condition as of March 21, according to the LAPD.

Police said a fifth victim self-transported to a local hospital and was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The beach was closed for two days after the shooting.

On March 9 at about 9:36 p.m., Jose Ortega, 22, was arrested in Orange County. Ortega was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle. Ortega was held on $1 million bond.

In a news conference Wednesday, police said the fifth shooting victim who self-transported is the shooting suspect.

"Ultimately what we learned is that our fifth victim who showed up at the hospital was actually our suspect who perpetrated the shooting," said LAPD Captain Brent McGuyre. "Through our investigation we determined that during the altercation the suspect was struck by one of the rounds from potentially his own handgun."