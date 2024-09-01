250-acre brush fire breaks out in San Jacinto

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire that broke out in San Jacinto on Sunday.

The blaze, being called the Record Fire, was first reported at 2:15 p.m. near Soboba Road and Gilman Springs Road, according tot the Riverside County Fire Department.

It was first reported as a five-acre fire but by 4:30 p.m. firefighters said that it had been mapped at 250 acres.

Both ground units and water-dropping aircraft were assisting in the battle.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are reported to be threatened. No evacuation orders have yet been issued.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.