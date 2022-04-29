San Bernardino police searching for Victor Manuel Alanis, man wanted for robbery, cargo theft, participating in street takeover

San Bernardino Police Department officers are searching for a man wanted in connection with a street takeover and robbery that occurred on Sunday.

In a very snarky press release, SBPD relayed that Victor Manuel Alanis was one of many participants involved in the robbery of a semi truck that held multiple pieces of furniture, after yanking the driver out of the cab.

Video from the scene shows dozens of participants pulling furniture out of the back of the semi truck and loading them into the back of Alanis' personal truck, a maroon Chevy Silverado, with a light-gray driver's door.

Alanis now faces a $200,000 warrant for robbery and cargo theft, as SBPD officers look to "hook him up for his warrant and get him set up with a new place to sit at one of the local jails."

Anyone with additional information could contact police at (909) 384-5742.