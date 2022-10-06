Watch CBS News
Local News

San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Oct. 5 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Oct. 5 PM Edition) 02:38

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday

The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. 

When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from the victim in identifying him. 

He was arrested on Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home. While there, they uncovered physical evidence that linked Estrada to the shooting. 

Police also learned that during the shooting, Estrada was with his four-year-old child and a woman. The surveillance footage reviewed showed him waiting for the victim to exit the food court before shooting from a vehicle being driven by the woman. 

"The child was inside the vehicle only a few feet away from Estrada as he indiscriminately fired his weapon," police said in a statement released Wednesday. 

He was booked on the charge of attempted murder. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-5628. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.