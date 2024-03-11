Watch CBS News
Rockslide closes portion of PCH in Malibu

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Overnight rockslide shuts down PCH in Malibu
A rockslide has forced the indefinite closure of a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. 

The large rocks tumbled down the hillside and onto the road near Big Rock Drive at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol. 

Because of the debris littering the road, traffic in both directions was shut down as crews worked to clean the way. 

One lane was reopened at around 9a.m., but it remains unclear when the full road is expected to be reopened. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

First published on March 11, 2024 / 9:05 AM PDT

