Rockslide closes portion of PCH in Malibu

A rockslide has forced the indefinite closure of a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The large rocks tumbled down the hillside and onto the road near Big Rock Drive at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Because of the debris littering the road, traffic in both directions was shut down as crews worked to clean the way.

One lane was reopened at around 9a.m., but it remains unclear when the full road is expected to be reopened.

Update 3/11/24 9am: One lane is open on PCH at Big Rock, that lane will be used to alternate eastbound and westbound traffic, expect heavy traffic, use alternate route if possible. — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) March 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for details.