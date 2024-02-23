Watch CBS News
Local News

Mudslide closes a portion of PCH in Malibu as crews work to clear road

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A mudslide closed Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Friday morning according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Malibu/ Lost Hills Station.

Around 9 a.m., the department posted on social media that the closure in the 20200 block of Pacific Coast Highway affects all lanes and the duration of the closure is unknown.

Video posted to the department's Instagram page shows a bulldozer pushing rocks and mud debris to the side of the roadway.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 9:34 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.