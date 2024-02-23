Mudslide closes a portion of PCH in Malibu as crews work to clear road

A mudslide closed Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Friday morning according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Malibu/ Lost Hills Station.

Around 9 a.m., the department posted on social media that the closure in the 20200 block of Pacific Coast Highway affects all lanes and the duration of the closure is unknown.

Video posted to the department's Instagram page shows a bulldozer pushing rocks and mud debris to the side of the roadway.