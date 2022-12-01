Robbers steal $75, 000 of merchandise from San Pedro shoe store

Thieves stole $75,000 worth of merchandise from a San Pedro shoe store Wednesday morning.

Police rushed to the "Street Sole" store on West Sixth Street just before 6:30 a.m. after the alarms were triggered.

The suspects were caught on camera loading the stolen products into a nearby car. The store's owner said much of the stolen merchandise was for Black Friday customers who bought online.

"It's devastating to come to your shop, that you built ... and just see it destroyed and everything taken away from it," said Street Sole owner Jean Grisard.