Watch CBS News
Local News

Robbers steal $75,000 of merchandise from San Pedro shoe store

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Robbers steal $75, 000 of merchandise from San Pedro shoe store
Robbers steal $75, 000 of merchandise from San Pedro shoe store 00:42

Thieves stole $75,000 worth of merchandise from a San Pedro shoe store Wednesday morning. 

Police rushed to the "Street Sole" store on West Sixth Street just before 6:30 a.m. after the alarms were triggered. 

The suspects were caught on camera loading the stolen products into a nearby car. The store's owner said much of the stolen merchandise was for Black Friday customers who bought online. 

"It's devastating to come to your shop, that you built ... and just see it destroyed and everything taken away from it," said Street Sole owner Jean Grisard. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 8:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.