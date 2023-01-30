Road-rage suspect arrested in 2 Freeway incident, held on $5M bond
An L.A. man was arrested Sunday, suspected in multiple assaults committed on the 2 Freeway near York Blvd. earlier this month.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested 36-year-old Nathaniel Radimak in Torrance for assault with a deadly weapon and on two outstanding warrants.
Radimak was booked at a Los Angeles Police Dept. station in South L.A. He was held on $5,175,000 bond.
A pipe was used in the alleged attacks, according to the CHP.
Radimak is believed to have been driving a black 2022 Tesla Model X on State Route 2 near York Blvd. in L.A. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when he allegedly committed assaults that were recorded on a dashboard camera, the CHP said.
Several tips were received during the investigation leading to the suspect's arrest, according to the CHP.
KCAL News previously reported on a road-rage assault earlier in January that was recorded on dash-cam, in which a driver stops in morning traffic on the southbound 2 Freeway and smashes the vehicle behind him with a pipe, damaging a truck's door and window. The suspect threatened at least one other driver with the pipe in the incident.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles Area office at (213) 744-2331, or after business hours, contact the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at (323) 259-3410.
