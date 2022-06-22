Riverside County reports first presumptive case of Monkeypox

Riverside County has reported its first suspected case of Monkeypox Wednesday morning, just weeks after a series of similar infections were discovered in Los Angeles County.

The announcement was made by Riverside County Health officials who said, "Tests conducted on tissue samples from the unidentified man from eastern Riverside County showed a preliminary positive for an Orthopoxvirus, and additional testing will be conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory to confirm whether it is Monkeypox."

According to the statement, the individual, only identified as someone under the age of 60, did not require hospitalization.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case to determine the best course of action moving forward," said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. "Given that there have been other probable cases in the region it is not surprising that we would have one in Riverside County."

Thus far, Los Angeles County has reported three cases, while San Diego County has reported one. Many of the individuals reportedly traveled prior to their infection.

Despite the "outbreak" in the United States, with several states now reporting cases over recent weeks, the CDC has continued to label the threat as "low."

Monkeypox often causes symptoms like body aches and fever, as well as a rash that can spread across the human body. It is only spread through close, intimate or prolonged contact.

There is no known cure for monkeypox, but there are several treatments that can help with symptoms.