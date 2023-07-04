Riverside County DA seeks death penalty for man charged with murdering deputy

The Riverside County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty for the man charged with murdering a deputy.

Prosecutors charged 43-year-old Jesse Ceazar Navarro with one count of murder related to the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun at the beginning of this year. According to the District Attorney's Office, Calhoun responded to a Lake Elsinore neighborhood in the 18500 block of Hillsdale Lane after deputies received a domestic disturbance call.

Moments after arriving at the home, Navarro allegedly fired multiple rounds at Calhoun, striking the deputy several times.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 13, 2023. He was a Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy. Riverside PD

"Deputy Calhoun showed incredible courage during a terrifying situation that unfolded in a matter of seconds," Hestrin said. "His dedication to the community culminated in a ruthless attack by Navarro that also put the lives of many others at extreme peril."

Navarro also allegedly shot at another deputy who arrived shortly after Calhoun. After detaining Navarro, authorities rushed the gravely wounded deputy to the hospital, where he later died. Calhoun leaves behind a pregnant wife and two children.

According to District Attorney Mike Hestrin, the allegations levied against Navarro, the murder of a police officer and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle with intent to kill, qualify him for the death penalty.

The 43-year-old has also been charged with shooting at the deputy who came to help Calhoun.