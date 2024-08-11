Watch CBS News
Riders escorted off malfunctioning ride at Orange County Fair

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A group of people aboard a malfunctioning ride at the Orange County Fair had to be escorted to safety over the weekend. 

The incident happened a little after 10:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa, according to fair officials. 

They say that the Raptor Coaster "experienced an interruption" that required the nine passengers aboard to get escorted off of the ride. 

"The safety system performed as it was designed," the park statement said. "The ride was put back into operation this evening after passing inspections."

In all, they say it took just over 10 minutes for the ride to get back up and running. 

The ordeal was caught on camera, with a number of onlookers watching as the riders climbed down the rollercoaster's tracks. 

No injuries were reported. 

