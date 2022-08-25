Resident armed with weapon confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

Some residents fed up as wild takeovers continue to plague streets of SoCal

Some residents fed up as wild takeovers continue to plague streets of SoCal

Some residents fed up as wild takeovers continue to plague streets of SoCal

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a weapon.

According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber.

CBSLA

At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a weapon, which appeared to be some sort of long metal blade, as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. He approached the group after a large fight broke out in the middle of the intersection, causing loud yelling and

Anaheim police eventually arrived at the scene and the crowd dispersed, though it was unclear whether any arrests were made or citations issued. They estimated that anywhere between 10 and 20 cars were involved in the event.

Other residents explained the scene from their perspective.

"It was loud. It kinda felt like sometimes the car was gonna go into your apartment," said Alondra Alguino, who leaves just off the intersection.

"It was pretty annoying because I have school tomorrow and other people have work," said Abdi Santander, whose brother Jafet captured several different moments from the takeover on video.

"When they start doing it they wake everybody up," Jafet said. "People got work tomorrow, but what can you do?"

Four separate takeovers also reportedly took place in the area including one at the intersection of Loara Steet and Westmont Drive and one near the 1500 block of Sunkist Street. They also gathered in Santa Ana at Yale and Harvard Streets and in the 3000 block of Maple Street.

According to Santa Ana police who arrived at the sideshow at Yale and Harvard, multiple citations were issued to drivers involved. However, no arrests were made and no cars towed.

Street takeovers have grown in popularity since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, tormenting residents and law enforcement alike, even targeting the newly-completed Sixth Street Bridge less than a week after its grand opening.

In recent days, Los Angeles Police Department conducted an operation designed to crackdown on street takeovers, resulting in 40 arrests, more than 80 citations issued and 40 cars towed. They reported stopping as many as 22 takeovers in less than a week's time.

Earlier this week in Compton, a series of Botts' Dots installed with the intention of hampering street takeover efforts at a popular intersection proved futile, as participants simple drove over the bumps in the road or drifted around them.