Rescue teams in Malibu use drone technology to find elderly man with dementia

Drones used to find missing man in Malibu

Drone technology helped find an elderly man with dementia Monday, after he went to get the mail from his Malibu home's mailbox, but did not return.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department search and rescue team, Malibu SAR, was called around 4:30 p.m. to help find the 78-year-old. The temperature was 48 degrees and falling.

The agency said several drones with infrared heat-seeking technology were deployed and the pilot noticed "a significant heat signature over the side of the roadway in thick brush," Malibu Search and Rescue wrote on X.

Teams were sent out to the motionless figure with medical and evacuation equipment. "Upon arriving on scene, the rescuers observed the missing man suffering from cold-related illness, confused and unable to walk."

The man was evaluated, wrapped in a blanket, and carried to an ambulance and paramedics for treatment.

Malibu SAR said this incident proved the value of the newly adopted drones.

A miracle just in time for the holidays! At 7:30 pm on Monday December 23rd, @MalibuSAR was requested to search for a 78 year old man who went missing from his home in #malibu. The informant advised us that the missing man went to get mail from his mailbox at 4:30 pm, but never pic.twitter.com/f1KBo51aRX — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) December 25, 2024