Report: Half of public school students behind due to pandemic

A new education report finds millions of kids in the U.S. are behind one entire grade level in at least one subject due to pandemic disruptions.

Federal education leaders say a survey of schools across the country suggests about half the nation's public school students began this year and last year a full year behind in at least one subject. Covid-related disruptions appear to have moved the needle further in the wrong direction.

About 50 percent of public school students began the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years behind grade level in at least one subject, up from 36 percent of students before the pandemic.

Another large study suggests internationally, the United States fared worse than many countries when it comes to pandemic-related setbacks.

Many schools are turning to acceleration programs like one underway at LAUSD, with extra optional instruction on days students wouldn't normally be in class. Others are using more individualized tailored learning plans and a lot of tutoring.

