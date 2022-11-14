Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley

The remains of Rachel Castillo, a Simi Valley woman who went missing on Thursday, were found by detectives in the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Detectives located Castillo's body in a remote part of the Antelope Valley.

So far, SVPD detectives have identified Castillo's former husband, Zarbab Ali as the primary suspect.

The 25-year-old Hawthorne resident was arrested at his parents' home in Victorville.

Castillo was first reported missing Thursday night after her sister, Emily, arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911.

After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggled had taken place and all of Rachel Castillo's belongings were still at the apartment.

Rachel Castillo was 25-years-old and a single mother.