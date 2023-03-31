Redondo Beach police investigate alleged catalytic converter theft shooting

The Redondo Beach police are searching for suspects who shot at a victim early Friday morning, who are believed to be the same suspects who stole a catalytic converter moments before.

Around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle in the area of North Lucia Avenue and Agate Street. During their investigation, they learned that the suspects were in their vehicle when they shot at the driver of another vehicle in the area.

A person involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The three male suspects were seen driving a dark-colored passenger vehicle speeding away east on 190th Street.

Anyone with information related to this crime can contact Redondo Beach Police Detective Nimmons at (310) 379-2477 x2714 or anonymously at crimetips@redondo.org.

According to CARFAX, in the Los Angeles area, the most popular vehicles targeted are:

Toyota Prius

Honda Accord

Toyota Tacoma

Honda CR-V

Toyota Camry