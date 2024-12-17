Red flag warning issued in Southern California a week after Franklin Fire erupted

One week after the Franklin Fire erupted in Malibu, new red flag warnings have been issued for the same areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning and fire weather watch for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Santa Ana winds could cause gusts up to 60 mph in some areas with lower humidity levels. With no recent rain activity, the offshore winds increase the risk of fire danger.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: LA County Fire Department firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home destroyed in the Franklin Fire on December 11, 2024 in Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 4,000 acres near Pepperdine University forcing thousands to evacuate along the coast amid high winds with some homes destroyed. Getty Images

Hot spots in the Malibu area are still a concern, and officials worry the winds could spread embers that would ignite new flames.

Due to the forecasted winds, Southern California Edison has reported power safety shutoffs being considered for nearly 17,000 customers in LA County and over 13,000 customers in Ventura County.

On Dec. 9, the Franklin Fire exploded in the Malibu Canyon near Pepperdine University burning over 4,000 acres, prompting thousands of evacuations and damaging dozens of homes. As of Tuesday morning, crews have increased the containment to 63% as the recovery phase continues.

At a press conference Tuesday, Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart said the Franklin Fire destroyed nine single-family residences and 10 outbuildings. It also damaged 13 single-family residences, seven commercial and five outbuildings.

Several schools in Malibu canceled classes last week including Pepperdine University. They also adjusted their final exam schedule as students were instructed to shelter in place.

"We are doing everything we can to prepare for this wind event and minimize impacts to the community," Stewart said.

Stewart said resources and crews are ready if a new fire begins.

During the peak of the Franklin Fire, over 2,000 firefighters were sent to battle flames along with air and ground resources. Water-dropping aircrafts helped crews in areas of steep terrain.

Kevin McGowan, director of the Office of Emergency Management in LA County said the recovery process after a wildfire can take years. His office has partnered with the city of Malibu to open a local assistance center at City Hall for people who were affected by the fire.

McGowan said the new red flag warning is not as severe as the warning issued before the Franklin Fire.

"We still have residents from the Woolsey Fire going through the recovery process," McGowan said.

The Woolsey Fire devastated the same area of Malibu in 2018 and burned nearly 97,000 acres. The fire killed three people and destroyed hundreds of homes. Within the first two days, it had grown to more than 70,000 acres.

Officials are asking people to use caution with anything that can spark a wildfire during the red flag warning.