Rebecca Grossman to be sentenced in crash that killed two brothers

Socialite and convicted murderer Rebecca Grossman will be sentenced Monday morning for the deaths of two young brothers.

Grossman was convicted of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter and one count of hit-and-run driving in February 2024 by a Los Angeles jury for the 2020 crash that killed two young brothers, 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 8-year-old Jacob, in Westlake Village.

The judge ordered her to be taken into custody minutes after the jury's verdict, rejecting a request by one of her trial attorneys to allow her to remain free on $2 million bond while awaiting sentencing.

Grossman reportedly sent a letter to the judge saying, "I am not a murderer, and I ask you to recognize that true fact. My pain, my recognition of the pain the Iskanders suffer, and the pain I watch my family endure, are punishments that I already suffer and will for the rest of my life. Please consider this suffering when you consider what more punishment to impose on me in this case."

Prosecutors are asking Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino to sentence Grossman to 34 years to life in state prison, writing in a sentencing memorandum that she is "more than deserving" of the maximum term for the Sept. 29, 2020, deaths of Mark and Jacob.

In their sentencing memorandum, Deputy District Attorneys Ryan Gould, Jamie Castro and Habib Balian wrote that the defendant's actions since the night of the crash "show a complete lack of remorse and narcissistic superiority that leads to only one conclusion, that she is undeserving of any leniency."

Last week, Grossman's new defense attorneys James Spertus and Samuel Josephs countered that "there was a terrible accident, and Ms. Grossman is responsible for causing the accident, but the offense conduct does not warrant a life sentence or the type of lengthy prison term reserved for the most callous, heinous crimes."

Her defense attorneys are urging a sentence of either probation or the lower state prison term of just over 12 years on the less serious vehicular manslaughter charges.

"She was involved in a terrible tragedy and we hope the sentencing reflects those circumstances. The court has a lot of discretion at sentencing and we hope the court recognizes that she is a mother and the human being," said James Spertus, Grossman's attorney.

During a hearing last Monday, June 3, the judge rejected a motion for a new trial that was filed by her current attorneys, who replaced the team of lawyers that represented her during the trial.

Jurors deliberated for about nine hours before rejecting her lead trial attorney Tony Buzbee's contention that Erickson, Grossman's ex-boyfriend who was driving a black Mercedes-Benz SUV just ahead of her vehicle, struck the boys first.

Prosecutors said the boys were crossing the street with their family in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by Grossman's vehicle. Gould told jurors in his closing argument that debris from the crash matched Grossman's vehicle and there was "not a shred" of evidence that Erickson struck the children.