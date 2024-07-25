Realtors warn of vacant home, party house trend

A vacant West LA home for sale was recently the site of a large house party, unbeknownst to the owner and the realtor.

On a recent late night, realtor Yvette Busot was getting calls from neighbors asking about an ever-growing party at the house. It was a surprise to her that there were people in the home. She said the homeowner had already moved out, so the property was staged, but vacant.

"I just knew that this was clearly either a squatter situation or a break-in situation," Busot said.

Neighbors told her the party appeared well organized, and flyers were later found at the home with a Venmo QR code.

"There was somebody at the side gate collecting money, or whatever they were doing, and the crowd was just getting bigger and bigger," Busot said neighbors told her.

Busot said it appeared that the party hosts broke in through a window, and while there wasn't any substantial damage, the house was trashed with beer cans, bottles, cigarettes and food, with furniture and pillows thrown about.

Photos taken at the vacant house party under the now-deleted Instagram profile "crashoutevents" show what looks like teenagers at the party, with a post reading "More mansion parties coming soon."

"I've heard that this has happened to at least two other agents that I know of, so it seems that this may be something that is a little bit of a trend," Busot said.

Anne Russell Sullivan, president Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association, warns that sellers have more than just a mess to worry about if partygoers break in, there's tremendous liability.

If an uninvited guest gets hurt on the property, even if they break in, the homeowner could be on the hook for lawsuits she said.

Russel Sullivan advises all sellers to install working cameras at their vacant listings. "A portable one that you could set up in the house, so that you can see, so that it will tract to your phone if doors open, if they close, who's inside, who's outside," Russel Sullivan said. She also advises putting up motion sensor lights outside.

"if there is three things I could impart on homeowners and community members, it would be to just be vigilant, to talk to your neighbors, and to kind of have your own neighborhood watch," Busot said. "And if you don't have an alarm, get an alarm, and if you have gates or windows, or whatever points of entry, have additional locks."